Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia Fight Agreed to After Exchange on Mike Tyson Podcast

Ryan Garcia said he wanted to fight one of the pound-for-pound best boxers in the world after he knocked out Luke Campbell on January 2. Gervonta Davis was listening. Now, the two may be closer than ever to inking a deal after a heated exchange Wednesday.

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole, Garcia appeared on Mike Tyson's podcast HotBoxin during which Tyson FaceTimed Davis, and the two agreed to a bout after throwing verbal jabs back and forth.

Per Iole: "At one point, Garcia said, 'You’re 5-5. You’re going to need a ladder to hit me. You’re going to need a StairMaster. You won’t be able to touch me. You ain’t never fought a 135-[pounder] in your life. This is different. I don’t care what you say. You ain’t got nothing.'"

The full podcast has not been released yet, but Tyson told Iole to “stay tuned: We’ve got a lot of big things coming.”

Garcia (21-0) surged in ESPN's lightweight rankings up to No. 4 after his knockout win over Campbell, while Davis (24-0) remains No. 3 in the division after his knockout of Leo Santa Cruz last Halloween.

A mutual desire from both fighters to face off next is only one of the hurdles standing between Garcia, Davis and a done deal. The two are represented by different promoters and will need to figure out the contract and payout structure before anyone is ready to step into the ring.

Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya serves as Garcia's promoter, while Leonard Ellerbe backs Davis.

The two fighters are unquestionably among boxing's most well-known stars with each having developed a devoted following on social media.

With Davis holding the WBA belt and Garcia commanding the WBC title, a fight between the two would go down as one of the sport's most anticipated bouts in years.