Ryan Garcia Calls Out Gervonta Davis After Knockout Win over Luke Campbell

Ryan Garcia landed a devastating body blow on Luke Campbell to win the WBC interim lightweight title, celebrated and then took a shot at lightweight champion Gervonta Davis on Saturday.

Only moments after his seventh-round knockout of Campbell at American Airlines Center in Dallas, King Ryan made clear who he's hoping to face next: Davis.

"I want to fight Tank," Garcia declared. "I know people are worried about that. But I'm ready."

Campbell (20-4, 16 KOs) knocked down the 22-year-old Garcia (21-0, 18 KOs) in the second round, but the latter rallied to deliver a hook to the ribs that put his opponent on the mat for good. A unification bout with Davis would be a dream matchup for boxing fans.

Davis (24-0, 23 KOs) last defended his WBA lightweight title against Leo Santa Cruz on Halloween with a sixth-round knockout at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Across the state a few months later, Garcia didn't waste any time calling out Davis after his own victory.

There's no question Davis and Garcia are both stars. Whether Garcia has earned a shot at the champ, however, remains up for debate.

A number of contenders remain ahead of Garcia, including Vasiliy Lomachenko, Rolando Romero, Teofimo Lopez and Devin Haney.

A victory against Garcia would've boosted Campbell's odds of taking on Davis, but he'll have to work his way back up the rankings before he's considered worthy of a title shot.

By all accounts, Garcia should have a long career ahead of him, filled with numerous title fights and even more clout. But he might not have earned a title bout yet. Fortunately, there are still plenty of worthy opponents for Garcia to continue proving himself against.