Potential Trade Packages, Landing Spots If Deshaun Watson Requests a Trade

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson hasn't formally requested a trade from the Houston Texans, and there's no guarantee such a request would be granted anyway.

But the AFC's highest-rated passer from 2020 and the second-highest-rated qualified passer in NFL history has publicly—and maybe even cryptically—called out his team as it rebuilds the front office and coaching staff following an ugly 4-12 season.

"Rumors already are circulating, and we've already heard them from multiple different people, that Watson has quietly broached with teammates the possibility of requesting a trade," Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wrote Thursday. "If that's happening, it may just be a strategic effort to ensure his views are respected by ownership. Regardless, it raises the stakes and crosses a bridge and potentially sets the foundation for Watson eventually to decide that he'd like to continue his career elsewhere."

Trading a superstar quarterback in his prime is essentially unprecedented, but the Texans run an unorthodox operation, to put it kindly.

The franchise recently made the 25-year-old the second-highest-paid player in NFL history, but according to Spotrac, his four-year, $156 million contract would leave the Texans with a "mere" $21.6 million dead-cap hit in the event of the trade this offseason.

The Texans, who lack first- and second-round picks in the 2021 NFL draft, would also likely get a tremendous haul in return for Watson, and it's worth noting top executives Nick Caserio (the incoming general manager who was just hired) and Jack Easterby weren't part of the process of drafting the former Clemson star in 2017.

In fact, ownership has technically changed since then, as well. Janice and Cal McNair took over upon Bob McNair's death in 2018.

Put all of that together and a trade simply can't be ruled out. So, let's take a look at what might make the most sense if one were to go down.