Raiders 2019 NFL Draft Rumors: Oakland 'Super Impressed' with QB Dwayne Haskins

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2019

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins passes against Washington during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Jon Gruden and the Oakland Raiders have been "super impressed" with former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins while doing their homework on prospects for the 2019 NFL draft, according to CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora.

Oakland is scheduled to pick fourth and owns three of the top 27 picks in this year's draft.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

