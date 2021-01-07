    Nashville Bombing 1st Responders to Be Honored at Ravens vs. Titans Playoff Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 7, 2021

    A Tennessee Titans helmet sits on the field during pregame warmups before an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    The Tennessee Titans announced Thursday they will honor six police officers who were the first responders to the Dec. 25 bombing in downtown Nashville, Tennessee. 

    Officers Brenna Hosey, Tyler Luellen, Michael Sipos, Amanda Topping, James Wells and Sergeant Timothy Miller will be on hand for Sunday's AFC Wild Card Round game against the Baltimore Ravens. They will collectively serve as the honorary 12th Titans.

    "While we can never thank these officers enough for their heroic acts, it is an absolute privilege to have the opportunity to honor them at the game on Sunday," Titans president Burke Nihill said. "We are grateful for their service to our community and appreciate that we'll have them on site to support the team."

    Per CNN, the six officers responded to a report of shots fired when they heard a recording from a white motor home that an explosion was imminent. They quickly evacuated residents in the area before a bomb inside the motor home went off.

    Though at least eight people were injured, the only person to die, Anthony Quinn Warner, is the suspect behind the explosion. The officers' work likely prevented many more from dying or suffering injuries. 

