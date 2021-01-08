Alabama vs. Ohio State: Complete Guide to 2021 National Championship Game

0 of 7

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Justin Fields and the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship to wrap up the 2020 season on Monday.

Ohio State crushed Clemson 49-28 in the Sugar Bowl behind a six-touchdown performance from Fields. He accounted for 427 yards of offense, while running back Trey Sermon—a late breakout player—totaled 254 yards from scrimmage.

Alabama, meanwhile, stomped Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl as Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith caught three of Mac Jones' four touchdown passes.

The programs last met in a semifinal of the 2014 season's CFP when Ohio State clipped Alabama 42-35.