Report: Trent Williams, 49ers Have Had 'Extensive' Talks on New Contract

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers and offensive tackle Trent Williams have reportedly held contract extension talks ahead of free agency.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the two sides had "extensive discussions" last week, but were unable to come to terms before the end of the regular season.

Williams, who was named to the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Niners, can become an unrestricted free agent if no new contract is agreed upon before the offseason.

After Williams sat out the entire 2019 season because of contract holdout coupled with his recovery from the removal of a cancerous growth on his scalp, the Washington Football Team traded him to San Francisco for a 2020 fifth-round pick and 2021 third-round pick.

Williams started all 14 of the games he appeared in during the 2020 campaign and played well enough to earn his eighth career Pro Bowl nod.

Although Williams proved to be a quality addition, the Niners went just 6-10 largely because of the remarkable amount of injuries they dealt with.

Williams had to protect the blindside of three different starting quarterbacks in Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard, and he led the way for a stable of running backs that was bitten by the injury bug, with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson Jr. all missing time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Williams' season was cut short, too, as he was placed on season-ending injured reserve before the season finale with an elbow injury.

While 2020 didn't go as well as hoped for the 49ers after they reached the Super Bowl the previous season, they could be a force to be reckoned with again in 2021 provided they have better luck on the injury front.

Williams proved to be a quality replacement for longtime left tackle Joe Staley, and if the Niners are able to re-sign the 32-year-old veteran, it would go a long way toward fortifying the line for Jimmy G or whoever plays quarterback for San Francisco in 2021.