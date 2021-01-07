Panthers OC Joe Brady Completes Interview for Falcons' Head Coach Vacancy

Brian Westerholt/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Thursday they completed a remote interview with Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady about their head coaching vacancy.

Brady is the fourth person who's interviewed with Atlanta's front office, joining Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

The 31-year-old Florida native rose to prominence in 2019 when he served as the passing game coordinator for LSU when Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow put together one of the best statistical seasons in college football history en route to the team winning the national championship.

Burrow, who threw 60 touchdowns and just six interceptions to win the 2019 Heisman Trophy, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, while Brady left LSU to join the Panthers' coaching staff under new head coach Matt Rhule.

The Panthers' offensive numbers were mostly mundane during his first year in charge. They ranked 21st in total offense (349.5 yards per game), 24th in scoring offense (21.9 points per game) and 18th in passing yards per game (243).

Those numbers come with a few asterisks, though. Star running back Christian McCaffrey, the Panthers' top playmaker, was limited to three games because of injuries, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was forced to learn the system on the fly without on-field offseason team activities or a preseason.

Brady evaluated the team's offensive performance following a Week 14 loss to the Denver Broncos:

"We've had opportunity to score touchdowns and kick field goals, and our goal in every single week is to win the football game. And so, if we're not winning the football game, then we have to evaluate what we're doing," he said. "I know they haven't been the results that we want, but it's something that we want to be a part of it. We got to take make the most of it when we get those opportunities."

Brady, a former William & Mary wide receiver, started his coaching career at his alma mater as a graduate assistant in 2013 and 2014. He then filled the same role at Penn State for two seasons before being hired by the New Orleans Saints as an offensive assistant in 2017.

If hired as a head coach this offseason, he'd become the second-youngest person to fill that role in NFL history behind only the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay, who was 30 at the time of his hiring. Lane Kiffin (31 years, eight months) is currently second on the list based on his 2007 hire by the Oakland Raiders.

The Falcons are searching for the full-time replacement for Dan Quinn, who was fired in October. Morris guided the team to a 4-7 record while filling the void on an interim basis.