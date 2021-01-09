NFL Players Who Can Steal the Spotlight in the 2021 Postseason

0 of 6

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

Some of the NFL's hidden stars will shine brightest on the biggest stage.

Last year, the San Francisco 49ers offense featured a star in tight end George Kittle and upstart wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also had a solid year. And did anyone predict Raheem Mostert would run over the Green Bay Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game? Probably not.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams had a legitimate case for Super Bowl LIV MVP. He logged 133 scrimmage yards and scored the last two touchdowns of the game.

Among the more obvious projected big-time playoff performers, wideout DK Metcalf had a strong rookie campaign and finished third in postseason receiving yards (219) even though the Seattle Seahawks only advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.

Excluding Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, we'll project this year's standout playmakers. These selections aren't household names yet, but they can change that with strong performances in the coming weeks.