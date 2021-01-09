NFL Players Who Can Steal the Spotlight in the 2021 Postseason

NFL Players Who Can Steal the Spotlight in the 2021 PostseasonJanuary 9, 2021
Some of the NFL's hidden stars will shine brightest on the biggest stage.
Last year, the San Francisco 49ers offense featured a star in tight end George Kittle and upstart wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also had a solid year. And did anyone predict Raheem Mostert would run over the Green Bay Packers for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship Game? Probably not.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams had a legitimate case for Super Bowl LIV MVP. He logged 133 scrimmage yards and scored the last two touchdowns of the game.
Among the more obvious projected big-time playoff performers, wideout DK Metcalf had a strong rookie campaign and finished third in postseason receiving yards (219) even though the Seattle Seahawks only advanced to the NFC Divisional Round.
Excluding Pro Bowlers and All-Pros, we'll project this year's standout playmakers. These selections aren't household names yet, but they can change that with strong performances in the coming weeks.
RB David Montgomery, Chicago Bears
While quarterback Mitchell Trubisky faces added playoff pressure before hitting free agency in the offseason, he should lean on David Montgomery, who's become a key playmaker out of the backfield.
Montgomery ranks fifth in rushing yards (1,070) and scrimmage yards (1,508) in 2020. He had a significant role in the Chicago Bears' push for a playoff spot, averaging 105.8 rushing yards per game with five touchdowns through the final four weeks of the season. The club went 3-1 in that stretch.
Even with Pro Bowl wideout Allen Robinson II on the perimeter, The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain highlighted Montgomery as the focal point of the offense.
"The offense has gone as Montgomery has gone—or vice versa, however you want to look at it," Fishbain wrote. "The Bears have been best when he's running well and with Trubisky at quarterback."
Montgomery faces stiff competition on the ground against the New Orleans Saints' fourth-ranked run defense, but he can contribute in the short passing game as well. The Iowa State product logged 54 receptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns this season.
If Montgomery has a big game, the Bears have a chance at a Wild Card Weekend upset in New Orleans.
DE Trey Hendrickson, New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints listed Trey Hendrickson (neck) out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears on their final injury report, but he could still make a significant impact if the club advances past the Wild Card Round. The fourth-year pro is a big part of a top-five defense, having only missed one game this season.
The Saints have an accomplished pass-rusher in Cameron Jordan, who earned a Pro Bowl nod for the sixth time in his career in 2020. He finished second on the team in sacks with 7.5.
But Trey Hendrickson led the Saints pass rush by recording 13.5 sacks, which tied Aaron Donald for second leaguewide. In a contract year, he could put an exclamation point on a breakout campaign that will lead to a sizable deal in 2021.
The Saints hope to see running back Alvin Kamara (COVID-19) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (ankle) back in action for the playoffs. If either or both players show lingering effects from their illness or injury, the defense may have to close some games in the coming weeks.
The Saints offense is explosive, but their fifth-ranked scoring defense deserves credit for its contribution to a 12-4 season. Hendrickson's ability to sack the quarterback along with his activity in the opposing team's backfield (12 tackles for loss) will garner some spotlight if his health improves and New Orleans goes on an extended playoff run.
WR Diontae Johnson, Pittsburgh Steelers
Diontae Johnson has experienced some issues with securing the ball this season, dropping 13 passes in 15 games. In the first half of a Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills, head coach Mike Tomlin benched him but thought the second-year wideout bounced back after halftime, per Joe Rutter of TribLive.com.
"I thought he responded appropriately," Tomlin said. "He didn't pout. He waited for his next opportunity and, when his next opportunity came, he was productive."
Johnson had eight receptions and a touchdown in each of his next two starts. He leads the Pittsburgh Steelers in receiving yards (923) for the season.
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger hasn't stretched the field with consistency, tying for 29th in yards gained per pass attempt (6.3), but he's built a strong rapport with Johnson, which translated into points late in the season.
Johnson has scored in three of the last four games with Roethlisberger as the starting QB. He's a go-to target who could break out on the national stage in spite of the Steelers' vertical limitations through the air.
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team
The Washington Football Team started three quarterbacks through the 2020 campaign. Even Taylor Heinicke saw some action in backup duty in Week 16.
Terry McLaurin didn't play in the game when Heinicke took the field, but he served as the primary option for Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, accumulating 87 receptions, 1,118 yards and four touchdowns. He also recorded at least 115 yards in three outings.
Washington struggles to put up points, ranking 25th in scoring, but the offense has to find a way to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who scored the third-most points this season.
The Football Team fields a top-five defense, but Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will take his shots with wideouts Mike Evans (assuming he's ready to go), Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown, who can all win one-on-one battles.
Smith could find success with McLaurin considering the Buccaneers pass defense ranks 21st leaguewide. The Ohio State product has an opportunity to start the playoffs on a strong note and carry that momentum into the later rounds.
RB Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts
Jonathan Taylor had a slow start through the first 10 weeks of the season, eclipsing 68 rushing yards just once in that stretch. In the second half of the term, he hit his stride with 150- and 253-yard performances and seven touchdowns in the last four weeks.
But Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers' production has tapered off in the final quarter of the season, throwing for six touchdowns and two interceptions in the same span. The 39-year-old may have run out of gas going into the playoffs.
Perhaps Taylor's single-game franchise rushing record (253 yards) in the regular-season finale sets the table for a strong run through the postseason. The Colts rank 10th in total carries, and he's the workhorse tailback with at least 16 rush attempts in each of the last four contests.
Taylor faces a Buffalo Bills defense that allows 4.6 yards per carry, which ranks 26th leaguewide. Unless his shoulder injury poses an issue, he'll likely handle a high volume of touches Saturday and for as long as the Colts remain alive in the playoffs.
CB Darious Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Cornerback Jalen Ramsey has star quality, but on the opposite side of the field, Darious Williams also provides coverage that's worthy of recognition.
At 5'9", 187 pounds, Williams is a ball hawk on the perimeter. In 2020, he led the Los Angeles Rams in pass breakups (14) and interceptions (four) while allowing just two touchdowns and a 54.2 percent completion rate when targeted.
The Rams may have to roll with quarterback John Wolford in place of Jared Goff (thumb surgery) for their upcoming matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The former played in his very first NFL game last week, so the defense could feel more pressure to limit their opponent's scoring opportunities, which means more attempts at forcing turnovers. Williams' sticky coverage could generate a high number of interceptions.
Even if Goff is ready to go, the Rams' 22nd-ranked scoring offense will need some help from a complementary defense.
If the Seahawks "Let Russ Cook" with wideouts DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett on the perimeter, Williams could have a busy Saturday.
While we all know Ramsey can shut down one area of the field, quarterbacks may test Williams, who played just 225 defensive snaps before 2020. He could turn that extra attention into an opportunity to introduce himself to viewers unfamiliar with his exceptional play this season.