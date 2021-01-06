Tom Brady Responds to Chase Young's Comments Ahead of Bucs vs. WFT Playoff Game

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Chase Young proudly declared that he was ready for legendary quarterback Tom Brady following Washington's playoff-clinching victory last weekend. Now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star has responded, but he wasn't as animated as the rookie.

"He is obviously a great young player and we have our hands full with that [defensive] line," Brady told reporters Wednesday, looking ahead to this weekend's matchup.

But he also recognized where some of that excitement might have come from, considering the pair's collegiate upbringings.

"He went to Ohio State, so I think that Ohio State-Michigan thing wears off on him a little bit," said Brady, who attended Michigan.

Young, who was drafted out of Ohio State this spring, only pushed his stance harder.

"I'm excited for every game. Tom Brady? You think I won't be excited to play against the G.O.A.T.? You trippin'," Young told reporters. "I'm not going to apologize for saying I want Tom."

While Young's comments could be construed as the rookie challenging the abilities of the six-time Super Bowl champion, it's also possible that he was just looking forward to playing against someone he grew up watching dominate the league. Brady is in his 21st season in the NFL, and Young turned 21 in April.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera shrugged off the comments, taking them as a positive reflection of the type of player Young is.

"I do cringe, but at the same time I smile at it because he loves playing the game," he said (h/t John Keim of ESPN). "I think that's what it's all about. That's who Chase is. That's the kind of guy we want on our football team."

Off-field antics aside, this matchup is intriguing. Young leads Washington in forced fumbles with four and is second in sacks with 7.5, while Brady, who is making his record 18th appearance in the postseason, has been sacked 21 times this season, one of the lowest marks in the league.

Tampa travels to Washington on Saturday at 8:15 pm ET.