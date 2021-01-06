    NFL Expects to Fine Some WFT Governors over Confidentiality Breaches

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    FILE - This Jan. 2, 2020, file photo shows Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder listening to head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, in Ashburn, Va. Snyder has hired a D.C. law firm to review the Washington NFL team's culture, policies and allegations of workplace misconduct. Beth Wilkinson of Wilkinson Walsh LLP confirmed to The Associated Press that the firm had been retained to conduct an independent review. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
    Alex Brandon/Associated Press

    The NFL expects to fine part of the Washington Football Team ownership as a result of press leaks during a litigation process, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

    Washington's limited partners Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman are suing governor Daniel Snyder to force him to agree to the sale of their minority ownership—a combined 40 percent of the team.

    The issue is also going through NFL arbitration, which could allow the league to punish those who leaked details to the press. Outside counsel Gregg Levy explained the situation at a Dec. 22 hearing:

    "There are confidentiality commitments in the pending arbitration, and the commissioner does have authority, under the constitution [and] bylaws, to impose penalties on holders of an interest in an NFL club who violate the confidentiality order or who otherwise engage in conduct that’s detrimental to the best interests of the league."

    Both sides have accused the other of releasing defamatory stories.

    Snyder accused Schar of acting like a "gangster," also claiming the three partners linked him to sex-trafficking through an India-based website, per Kaplan. He also believes they were sources for the Washington Post article detailing sexual harassment within the organization.

    The partners also claim Snyder leaked unfavorable details about them to the New York Times.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    "And we do believe that in this instance the evidence is so clear that this came from Mr. Snyder's camp that we believe...some sort of sanction was appropriate," said attorney Stephen Neuwirth, who represents all three limited partners.

    Judge Peter Messitte of Maryland federal court agreed that the narrative "favors Mr. Snyder."

    While the fight continues over the sale of the Washington Football Team, the NFL could take action to keep further details from becoming public.

    Related

      NFL Expects to Fine Some WFT Governors over Confidentiality Breaches

      NFL Expects to Fine Some WFT Governors over Confidentiality Breaches
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      NFL Expects to Fine Some WFT Governors over Confidentiality Breaches

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Lamar: No. 1 Goal Is to Erase Narrative of Playoff Struggles

      Lamar: No. 1 Goal Is to Erase Narrative of Playoff Struggles
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Lamar: No. 1 Goal Is to Erase Narrative of Playoff Struggles

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game

      (DraftKings)

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game

      kate.magdziuk
      via DraftKings Nation

      Heinicke Takes 1st-Team Reps Over Injured Alex Smith

      Heinicke Takes 1st-Team Reps Over Injured Alex Smith
      Washington Football Team logo
      Washington Football Team

      Heinicke Takes 1st-Team Reps Over Injured Alex Smith

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report