NFL Expects to Fine Some WFT Governors over Confidentiality Breaches

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The NFL expects to fine part of the Washington Football Team ownership as a result of press leaks during a litigation process, according to Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic.

Washington's limited partners Dwight Schar, Fred Smith and Robert Rothman are suing governor Daniel Snyder to force him to agree to the sale of their minority ownership—a combined 40 percent of the team.

The issue is also going through NFL arbitration, which could allow the league to punish those who leaked details to the press. Outside counsel Gregg Levy explained the situation at a Dec. 22 hearing:

"There are confidentiality commitments in the pending arbitration, and the commissioner does have authority, under the constitution [and] bylaws, to impose penalties on holders of an interest in an NFL club who violate the confidentiality order or who otherwise engage in conduct that’s detrimental to the best interests of the league."

Both sides have accused the other of releasing defamatory stories.

Snyder accused Schar of acting like a "gangster," also claiming the three partners linked him to sex-trafficking through an India-based website, per Kaplan. He also believes they were sources for the Washington Post article detailing sexual harassment within the organization.

The partners also claim Snyder leaked unfavorable details about them to the New York Times.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"And we do believe that in this instance the evidence is so clear that this came from Mr. Snyder's camp that we believe...some sort of sanction was appropriate," said attorney Stephen Neuwirth, who represents all three limited partners.

Judge Peter Messitte of Maryland federal court agreed that the narrative "favors Mr. Snyder."

While the fight continues over the sale of the Washington Football Team, the NFL could take action to keep further details from becoming public.