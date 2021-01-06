Jamal Adams Says 'No Doubt' He'll Play for Seahawks vs. Rams Despite Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is a game-time decision for Saturday's wild-card matchup with the Los Angeles Rams after the All-Pro injured his shoulder against the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Adams, however, has a different opinion. He told reporters there was "no doubt" he would suit up for the game.

"I'm playing, man," he said. "As long as these legs are moving. As long as my faith is with the man upstairs, which is very strong, I'mma be out there."

