    Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'No. 1' Goal Is to Erase Narrative of Playoff Struggles

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIIJanuary 6, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
    Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't won in the postseason, with losses to the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tennessee Titans in the last two campaigns.

    He'll get a chance to better his 0-2 record Sunday against the Titans in the AFC Wild Card Game at Nissan Stadium.

    "Definitely trying to erase that narrative right there," Jackson told reporters Wednesday. "That's the No. 1 [goal] right there on my mind."

    Over his first three seasons in the NFL, Jackson has recorded a 30-7 mark in the regular season, making him the fastest quarterback to reach 30 wins. He's also the first quarterback in league history to record consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

    The Ravens have been the home team—and favored—in each of their previous playoff appearances with Jackson under center but have been outscored 51-29. He has thrown for three touchdowns but been responsible for five turnovers. 

    The Ravens don't have a bye leading into their game with the Titans, which Jackson said he feels will be a benefit. 

    "Having games back-to-back, it feels pretty good. No bye week for us. We're going straight into it, heads up high and with our eyes focused on the task at hand. We just have to finish. That's the key for us."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game

      (DraftKings)

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nickelodeon to Air Slime-filled Broadcast of Wild Card Game

      kate.magdziuk
      via DraftKings Nation

      Playoff Bracket: Scenarios and Predictions

      Playoff Bracket: Scenarios and Predictions
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Playoff Bracket: Scenarios and Predictions

      Joe Tansey
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl

      Texans players shut down potential Earl Thomas signing after report of team’s interest in September (The Athletic)

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: HOU Players Didn’t Want Earl

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈

      The players most likely to bounce back after a rough first year 👉

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rookie Busts Who Can Shine in Year 2 📈

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report