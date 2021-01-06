Coastal Carolina's Jamey Chadwell Named 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year

Richard Shiro/Associated Press

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell was named the 2020 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year in college football, per Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic.

Chadwell led the Chanticleers to an 11-0 record during the regular season that included quality wins over BYU and Louisiana-Lafayette, helping the team peak at No. 9 in the Associated Press poll.

The squad earned a bid to the Cure Bowl but suffered a 37-34 loss to Liberty.

It was still a dominant season for Coastal Carolina, which finished just inside the top 20 in the country in both points scored (37.2) and points allowed (20.2) per game.

The program has only been at the FBS level since 2017, producing losing records in each of the first three seasons.

Chadwell led the squad to a 5-7 record in 2019, his second at the South Carolina school, going just 2-6 in the Sun Belt.

The massive turnaround was enough to put Coastal Carolina on the college football map while earning Chadwell a Coach of the Year honor.

Cincinnati's Luke Fickell, Indiana's Tom Allen and Iowa State's Matt Campbell were among the other top candidates for the award, which is voted upon by the Football Writers Association of America.