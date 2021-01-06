Alabama's DeVonta Smith Focused on CFP Final vs. Ohio State After Heisman Win

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Winning the Heisman Trophy isn't diverting DeVonta Smith's focus away from the ultimate goal this season.

"Last night was a great feeling," Smith told reporters of collecting college football's biggest individual honor. "It was just a blessing to be in that situation with (quarterback Mac Jones and coach Nick Saban). But now that's in the past, and now it's on to Ohio State."

