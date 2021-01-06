    Alabama's DeVonta Smith Focused on CFP Final vs. Ohio State After Heisman Win

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. Heisman Trophy finalists Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith have been selected to The Associated Press All-America team, Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, leading a contingent of five Alabama players on the first-team offense. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Winning the Heisman Trophy isn't diverting DeVonta Smith's focus away from the ultimate goal this season.

    "Last night was a great feeling," Smith told reporters of collecting college football's biggest individual honor. "It was just a blessing to be in that situation with (quarterback Mac Jones and coach Nick Saban). But now that's in the past, and now it's on to Ohio State."

                

