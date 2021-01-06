Logan Paul Says He Wants to Box Brother Jake After He Called Him 'Fake Fighter'

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

Logan Paul fired back at his younger brother, fellow YouTube star Jake Paul, for calling him a "fake fighter" ahead of his February exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Logan responded to the comments, which also included Jake telling TMZ Sports his brother is "f--ked" against Mayweather, on the Impaulsive podcast Tuesday (via TMZ).

"I fully support Jake," Logan said. "Whatever drama he wants to stir or create, it really doesn't bother me. Like, 'Oh, you're a fake boxer.' Okay. Let's box, because Jake is the kid that gets beat up by my sparring partners. That's that kid."

He noted it's possible his brother was just trying to create some drama but added he's not worried about any outside criticism, regardless of the source.

"I've become like rubber sheet metal, dude. In this fight, everyone's saying a lot of things. And, for good reason. I'm fighting Floyd f--king Mayweather," Logan said. "So I've literally become immune to [everything]. I've heard it all."

It's always hard to predict what will happen in an exhibition.

Mike Tyson was clearly the superior boxer in his November exhibition with Roy Jones Jr. between former world champions, yet the judges scored it a draw.

Whether the Paul-Mayweather matchup will come anywhere close to the intensity is yet to be seen, and it's probably best for the YouTuber if it doesn't.

Mayweather is one of the best fighters in history, sporting a 50-0 record with championships from five weight classes, and he may be the best defensive tactician the sport has seen. If he's going full bore, Paul won't land a meaningful punch in the fight.

Logan has one professional fight under his belt, a split-decision loss to Olajide "KSI" Olatunji in November 2019.

Jake is 2-0 with wins over Ali "AnEsonGib" Al-Fakhri and former NBA guard Nate Robinson. The knockout of Robinson came on the Tyson-Jones undercard, and he showcased legitimate progress as a boxer since his debut in January 2020.

A fight between the Paul brothers would be more competitive and carry more intrigue than any of the high-profile exhibitions they're lining up for 2021.