    Browns Test Negative for COVID-19 After Outbreak Ahead of Steelers Game

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    A general view of the Cleveland Browns helmet logo on the padding of a goal post before an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing within the team yielded no more positive results.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter noted this clears the way for Cleveland's wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as long as no more problems come to the fore.

    The team announced Tuesday that Stefanski had tested positive for COVID-19, with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer serving as the acting head coach.

    Stefanski told reporters he's "good" and will "be fine." He added he doesn't expect he'll be able to communicate with his players Sunday:

    Shortly after confirming Stefanski's positive test, the Browns placed Joel Bitonio and KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Sunday's playoff matchup will be the third straight game in which Cleveland is down one or more key players because of the NFL's health and safety protocols.

    One day before a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, the Browns placed four receivers, including Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It had to use the same designation for Denzel Ward and Malcolm Smith in the buildup to their 24-22 win over Pittsburgh in Week 17.

    Sunday's game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

