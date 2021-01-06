Browns Test Negative for COVID-19 After Outbreak Ahead of Steelers Game

Browns Test Negative for COVID-19 After Outbreak Ahead of Steelers GameJanuary 6, 2021
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Wednesday that additional COVID-19 testing within the team yielded no more positive results.
ESPN's Adam Schefter noted this clears the way for Cleveland's wild-card matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday as long as no more problems come to the fore.
The team announced Tuesday that Stefanski had tested positive for COVID-19, with special teams coordinator Mike Priefer serving as the acting head coach.
We were informed this morning that Head Coach Kevin Stefanski, two additional members of the coaching staff and two players have tested positive for COVID-19. Our contingency planning calls for Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer to serve as the acting Head Coach. https://t.co/Mhh9Zt1e4d
Stefanski told reporters he's "good" and will "be fine." He added he doesn't expect he'll be able to communicate with his players Sunday:
Shortly after confirming Stefanski's positive test, the Browns placed Joel Bitonio and KhaDarel Hodge on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Sunday's playoff matchup will be the third straight game in which Cleveland is down one or more key players because of the NFL's health and safety protocols.
One day before a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets, the Browns placed four receivers, including Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It had to use the same designation for Denzel Ward and Malcolm Smith in the buildup to their 24-22 win over Pittsburgh in Week 17.
Sunday's game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
