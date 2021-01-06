Matt Ryan, Julio Jones Not Off Limits in Trades, Falcons' Arthur Blank Confirms

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Matt Ryan and Julio Jones might be the two most identifiable members of the Atlanta Falcons, but team owner Arthur Blank acknowledged they may not be in the franchise's future plans.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Blank didn't say the Falcons are openly trying to move Ryan or Jones but acknowledged a separation isn't off the table:

"What I think is important, most important, is that we hire people who are, number one, the very best at their jobs. That goes without saying. Who will come forward with a plan for us to have a championship team, a competitive team, et cetera. And that may include Matt and Julio for now, for the next two years, three years, or may not. I have no idea."

Team president Rich McKay told The Athletic's Jeff Schultz and Tori McElhaney in December whomever Atlanta hires as its general manager or head coach may prefer to trade one or both of the stars. In the event that happened, ownership wouldn't stand in the way.

Ryan and Jones are signed through the 2023 season, and they continue to play at a high level.

Ryan threw for 4,581 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020, while Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three scores. A hamstring problem limited the latter to nine games.

The logic behind keeping them on the roster is largely obvious as they can continue to be the bedrock of the offense.

Executing a rebuild is a little tricker, however, with a starting quarterback and No. 1 receiver who will be 36 and 32, respectively, when the 2021 season kicks off. Their value might also be higher as trade assets since the pair would presumably have plenty of interested suitors across the league.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a similar situation with A.J. Green. Despite a clear lean period coming and Green potentially fetching a nice draft pick, they decided to hold onto him. The net result was four wins and the seven-time Pro Bowler leaving this offseason unless Cincinnati wants to use franchise tag for the second straight season.

Compare that to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who dismantled an elite defense and are now set up nicely moving forward.

Dealing Jones and/or Ryan would mean a short-term hit financially for Atlanta. Here are the salary cap implications for both players, per Spotrac:

Julio Jones

Pre-June 1 Trade

2021 Dead Cap: $23.3 million

2021 Cap Savings: -$200,000

Post-June 1 Trade

2021 Dead Cap: $7.8 million

2022 Dead Cap: $15.5 million

2021 Cap Savings: $15.3 million

Matt Ryan

Pre-June 1 Trade

2021 Dead Cap: $44.4 million

2021 Cap Savings: -$3.5 million

Post-June 1 Trade

2021 Dead Cap: $17.9 million

2022 Dead Cap: $26.5 million

2021 Cap Savings: $23 million

While this would be a significant amount of money to eat, it would leave the Falcons' books pretty clean come 2023, when any rebuild would start to bear fruit and the team is closer to playoff contention.

Following their trip to the Super Bowl in 2016, Atlanta has seen steadily diminishing returns. Perhaps swapping out the head coach and general manager will be enough to have the team right back in the postseason hunt.

But nobody should be surprised if a new front office decides to tear things down and start anew.