    Teofimo Lopez on Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Devin Haney: 'I Know Y'all Scared'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, Teofimo Lopez is shown during his lightweight boxing match against Diego Magdaleno, in Frisco, Texas. Brooklyn-born Teofimo Lopez stunned Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, to win a unanimous 12-round decision and unify the lightweight titles to join a rare group of boxers of Central American descent to capture a world championship. (AP Photo/Cooper Neill, File)
    Cooper Neill/Associated Press

    Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Devin Haney are three of the best young lightweights in the world, but the current king of the division thinks they are all scared to step in the ring with him.

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Teofimo Lopez said "I know y'all scared" and told all three to step up if they believe themselves to be the best 135-pound fighters in the world (starts at 3:10 mark):

    There has been a growing discussion about who Lopez's next opponent should be. George Kambosos is currently the mandatory challenger for his IBF lightweight title thanks to his Oct. 31 win over Lee Selby.

    Promoter Eddie Hearn, who represents Haney, told SiriusXM's Ak & Barak Show (h/t Alexander Netherton of DAZN.com) last October that The Dream "should be the next or second in line to face Teofimo."

    Haney echoed his promoter's sentiments on Twitter:

    Davis and Garcia are still engaged in their ongoing war of words, but there's no indication a fight between them is on the horizon.

    Lopez currently holds the WBC, WBA, WBO, The Ring and IBF lightweight championships. He's won each of his first 16 career fights, including a unanimous-decision victory over Vasyl Lomachenko in October.

