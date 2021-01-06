Top Trade Targets for the Atlanta Falcons This Offseason

1 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

If Atlanta's new head coach and general manager want to shoot for a big name to fix the defense, J.J. Watt could be the answer.

Watt will be on the final year of his contract in 2021, so he would only cost the Falcons $17.5 million, which may be a price worth paying to improve the pass rush.

Although the Falcons had 90 quarterback hits this season, they struggled to pull down opposing quarterbacks. They had 29 sacks, with Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett the only players with four or more takedowns.

Watt is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, and his presence alone would require opponents to adjust their strategies against Atlanta.

The 31-year-old defensive end only had five sacks in 2020, but he made up for that total with 16 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss.

If Atlanta adds Watt to increase its pass-rushing depth, it could take a bite out of its poor passing-yard concessions through more pressure on quarterbacks.

A trade for Watt would not be easy to figure out, but it would be a splash that could reinvigorate the franchise under a new regime.