Top Trade Targets for the Atlanta Falcons This Offseason

Top Trade Targets for the Atlanta Falcons This OffseasonJanuary 6, 2021
For the Atlanta Falcons to dig themselves out of the NFC South basement, they must make defensive improvements in the offseason.
Atlanta gave up the fourth-most total yards and allowed the most passing yards during the 2020 NFL regular season.
The Falcons did not have a player record five sacks and had a single defensive back on their roster with more than two interceptions.
If they want to have a more tenacious defense in 2021, the Falcons could dip into the trade market to land experienced veterans who are either locked down on long-term deals, or may be used as one-year rentals to stabilize the defensive unit.
J.J. Watt
If Atlanta's new head coach and general manager want to shoot for a big name to fix the defense, J.J. Watt could be the answer.
Watt will be on the final year of his contract in 2021, so he would only cost the Falcons $17.5 million, which may be a price worth paying to improve the pass rush.
Although the Falcons had 90 quarterback hits this season, they struggled to pull down opposing quarterbacks. They had 29 sacks, with Deion Jones and Grady Jarrett the only players with four or more takedowns.
Watt is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, and his presence alone would require opponents to adjust their strategies against Atlanta.
The 31-year-old defensive end only had five sacks in 2020, but he made up for that total with 16 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss.
If Atlanta adds Watt to increase its pass-rushing depth, it could take a bite out of its poor passing-yard concessions through more pressure on quarterbacks.
A trade for Watt would not be easy to figure out, but it would be a splash that could reinvigorate the franchise under a new regime.
Buster Skrine
Atlanta's secondary may go through a complete overhaul in the offseason.
Blidi Wreh-Wilson, Darqueze Dennard, Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee are all scheduled to be free agents. Atlanta could either choose to re-sign some of those players, or hit the free agent and trade markets for improvements.
Buster Skrine would fit the same mold as Watt from a contract standpoint, as he would come to the Falcons on a favorable deal for the team.
The 31-year-old defensive back is scheduled to make $5 million in 2021 and would be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.
Atlanta is not going to fix all of its secondary problems in one season, so the addition of a veteran or two combined with drafting multiple defensive backs could be a strategy utilized by the team.
In 2019, quarterbacks had a 59.3 completion percentage on passes thrown in Skrine's direction. That total increased to 78.1 on a Chicago Bears defense that conceded more yards through the air than on the ground.
If Atlanta adds Skrine and goes after Patrick Surtain II with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, it could have a much better secondary unit than it had in 2020.
Stephon Gilmore
If the Falcons want to go after the best names on the trade market, Stephon Gilmore should be their top trade target.
Gilmore's contract is much more attractive to the Falcons in 2021 since he is scheduled to earn $8 million less than he did in 2020.
If Atlanta could acquire one of the NFL's best corners on a one-year basis for $7.5 million, it may jump at that opportunity.
A trade with the New England Patriots would likely require a few draft picks, but the Falcons would not have to mortgage their entire draft capital to make the deal given Gilmore's contract status.
Gilmore is one year removed from the best season of his career. He had 20 passes defended and six interceptions in 2019.
If Atlanta brought in Gilmore and could get similar numbers out of him, the pass defense would significantly improve from the 2020 disaster.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.
Contract information obtained from Spotrac.