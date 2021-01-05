    Bucks Release Statement After Rusten Sheskey Not Charged in Jacob Blake Shooting

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 6, 2021

    Members of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics kneel around a Black Lives Matter logo before the start of an NBA basketball game Friday, July 31, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks released a statement saying the "organization remains firmly against excessive use of force by law enforcement" and will "remain strongly committed to address issues of societal injustice and anti-racism to make meaningful change for African Americans and all marginalized members of our community."

    The statement was in response to Tuesday's announcement from Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Graveley that white police officer Rusten Sheskey will not face charges for the shooting of Jacob Blake.

    Amir Vera and Brad Parks of CNN reported the news, noting Sheskey shot Blake, who is Black, seven times in the back in August. Blake is paralyzed from the waist down as a result.

    The police shooting of Blake sparked plenty of reaction from the sports world, and the Bucks played a prominent role for the NBA. Milwaukee's players refused to play in a playoff game against the Orlando Magic as the league was finishing the 2019-20 season at the Walt Disney World Resort bubble.

    Guards George Hill and Sterling Brown read a statement explaining the team's position:

    The decision set off a domino effect, as other teams also chose not to play. There was even some question as to whether the league would finish its season as players held a meeting to discuss subsequent steps.

    The NBA and players eventually agreed to a number of initiatives as play resumed, including the establishment of a social justice coalition, the use of arenas in the 2020 election and more advertising and messaging around raising awareness for the importance of voting and social justice.

