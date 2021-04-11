Darius Garland, Collin Sexton Out for Cavaliers vs. Pelicans with Injuries

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be missing some firepower for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reported Darius Garland (sprained right ankle) and Collin Sexton (left groin strain) were both ruled out for the contest.

Garland missed time earlier this season with a shoulder injury, but he played 59 of Cleveland's 65 games during his rookie season in 2019-20. He averaged 12.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.1 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from three-point range.

Sexton appeared in all 65 games last season and averaged 20.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.0 assists a night.

Both figure to be franchise cornerstones for the Cavaliers, and they will surely take the proper precaution before either returns given their importance goes well beyond playing out the rest of the string this season.

Look for Cleveland to turn toward Quinn Cook, Matthew Dellavedova and Damyean Dotson, assuming the latter two can play. Ridenour reported Dotson was questionable against the Pelicans with a sore left knee and Dellavedova might need an IV.