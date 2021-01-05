Heisman Trophy 2020: Speech and Highlights from DeVonta Smith's Presentation

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was named the winner of the prestigious 2020 Heisman Trophy on Tuesday night.

Smith defeated his quarterback Mac Jones, in addition to Florida quarterback Kyle Trask and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the honor, which is awarded to the top player in college football.

Smith is the first player from Louisiana to win the trophy since 1959, according to Mitch Stevens of MaxPreps. His hometown of Amite City had a population of just 4,465 in 2018. He acknowledged his humble beginnings after the award presentation.

"It's just unbelievable," he said. "Just coming from a small place like that, you just really have to work it day in and day out and just believe in yourself. And if don't nobody else believe in you, then you just have to believe in yourself and prove everybody wrong."

Since he was still on campus in Tuscaloosa preparing for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, Smith's parents and members of the community supported him from a party in their hometown.

Smith is the first receiver to win what has become a quarterback award since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. He joined Alabama's Amari Cooper as the second Crimson Tide player to finish as a finalist since 2014.

He was on the receiving end of 20 touchdown passes, picking up 1,641 yards and one rushing score en route to Monday's game against Ohio State.

Smith thanked his family and the Alabama program before offering an encouraging message to players who might not be considered the strongest in the pack. Smith was only 160 pounds heading into his senior year at Amite High School, when he was finally ranked as a 5-star recruit by 247Sports.

He is currently listed at 6'1" and 175 pounds.

"I'm not the biggest," he said. "I've been doubted a lot just because of my size. And really, it just comes down to, you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job is too big. If you put your mind to it, you can do it."