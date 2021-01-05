    Report: Tony Romo May Call Bears vs. Saints Remotely Due to COVID-19 Protocols

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
    Gail Burton/Associated Press

    Viewers may hear Tony Romo's voice during Sunday's NFC playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Chicago Bears, but he may not be in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

    According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Romo—who was unable to broadcast the Week 17 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals because of COVID-19 protocols—may not be able to travel from his Dallas home for the game in New Orleans.

    CBS may have the 40-year-old provide color commentary from the game using a home studio while Jim Nantz would be there in person to provide the play-by-play call.

    Boomer Esiason filled in for Romo during the game between the Cardinals and Rams.

    ESPN did something similar for Friday's College Football Playoff game between Ohio State and Clemson. Kirk Herbstreit was unable to travel to the game because of COVID-19, so he provided color commentary from his home studio, with Chris Fowler there in person.

    The broadcast largely continued without a hitch, as Herbstreit was a central piece of the commentary even though he was not at the stadium to see his alma mater handle Clemson with relative ease.

