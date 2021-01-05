IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from January 5

2 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

In the notorious luxury bus, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis discussed the Hard to Kill pay-per-view main event against The Motor City Machine Guns and Impact World Champion Rich Swann.

Back in the arena, the unlikely duo of Rhino and Cousin Jake hit the ring for tag team action. Jake appealed to his cousin, Cody Deaner, who recently aligned himself with Eric Young and Joe Doering. He proceeded to call out Young and Doering for their match and the heels accommodated them.

Young produced Deaner, now with a shaved head and new ring gear. Young claimed to have shown Deaner what’s “really going on.” Young led his minions to the ring, Deaner replacing him in the advertised tag bout.

“A new, ‘woke’ Cody Deaner is all over Cousin Jake to start,” Josh Matthews said as the seemingly reborn competitor pummeled his former tag team partner. Doering picked up where Deaner left off, using his size and strength advantage to punish Jake.

Back from the break, Deaner continued his beatdown on his cousin, more relentless and aggressive than we have ever seen. Jake finally created separation and made the tag to Rhino. The Man Beast downed Deaner with a belly-to-belly but immediately tagged Jake back into the match.

Doering wiped Rhino out on the floor, Deaner delivered a low blow to Jake and scored the win with a DDT. A three-on-one beatdown of Jake ensued until Tommy Dreamer hit the ring to make the save. The Innovator of Violence issued a challenge for an Old School Rules Match at Hard to Kill between the trios.

Result

Deaner and Doering defeated Jake and Rhino

Grade

C

Analysis

Deaner looked good here, appearing to really embrace this new persona and the opportunity it presents. He could probably stand to tone it down a bit as the screaming that accompanied the DDT was a bit much but in his first opportunity to present this new character, he succeeded.

Doering remains a bit of a mystery as we hardly saw enough of him here to really form an opinion of him as an in-ring presence. Those who know him from his time in All-Japan Pro Wrestling are familiar but the rest of the Impact audience has no idea what to expect from him and this did not answer any of the questions.

Dreamer’s proposed Old School Rules Match, pitting him, Rhino and Jake against Young, Doering and Deaner should result in a wild, crazy and damn fun match come the Hard to Kill pay-per-view and the perfect chance for the heel trio to build momentum heading deeper into 2021.

As for the Omega, Good Brothers and Callis segment, it was a nice taste of what is (hopefully) yet to come as the company steadily builds to its PPV main event.