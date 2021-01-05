Chargers Rumors: 49ers' Robert Saleh to Interview for Vacant HC Position

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh continues to rack up interviews, and the Los Angeles Chargers are the latest team that wants to speak with the 41-year-old.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Chargers requested permission from San Francisco to interview Saleh for their vacant head-coaching position.

aleh appears to be one of the most sought-after interview candidates for teams this offseason. He spoke with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch told reporters on Monday that the Jacksonville Jaguars and Detroit Lions have also requested interviews with Saleh.

Saleh has been instrumental in San Francisco's defensive success over the past two seasons. The 2019 team ranked second in defensive DVOA and eighth in points allowed en route to playing in Super Bowl LIV.

Injuries ruined the 49ers' chances of competing for an NFC championship again in 2020, but the defense still performed at a high level despite not having Nick Bosa, Richard Sherman, K'Waun Williams, Jaquiski Tartt and Dee Ford for most of the season. The unit finished sixth in DVOA, the highest of any team that didn't make the postseason.

The 49ers hired Saleh as their defensive coordinator in February 2017 when Kyle Shanahan took over as head coach. He had previously won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks as their defensive quality control coach and spent three years as the Jaguars linebackers coach from 2014-16.

Los Angeles fired Anthony Lynn on Monday after going 7-9 in 2020. Lynn went 33-31 overall in four seasons with the Chargers.