    Gervonta Davis Fires Back at Ryan Garcia: 'I Rather Handle S--t Wit Violence'

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Gervonta Davis poses for photographs during the official weigh-in for a boxing match against Argentina's Jesus Cuellar Friday, April 20, 2018, in New York. Cuellar and Davis are schedule to fight Saturday for the vacant WBA junior lightweight title. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Fresh off winning the interim WBC lightweight title Saturday, Ryan Garcia continues to have his sights set on Gervonta Davis

    Speaking to TMZ Sports, Garcia implored Davis to accept his challenge for a fight and vowed that he would win within two rounds. 

    "I don't have time for celebrations," The Flash said. "I'm on one mission. I'm on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in two rounds. This man will go down. Two roundsthat's a promise!!"

    Davis responded loudly and clearly on Instagram (warning: post contains profanity):

    Garcia has been chasing a fight with Tank for years. 

    "When he stops getting into trouble and starts making weight, we can get it on," the 22-year-old told TMZ in September 2018. 

    Garcia and Davis are two of the most dominant lightweight stars in boxing. They have a combined 45-0 record with 41 knockouts. Garcia scored a seventh-round TKO over Luke Campbell to become the WBC interim lightweight champion. 

    Davis, 26, last fought on Oct. 31 when he knocked out Leo Santa Cruz in the sixth round to retain the WBA lightweight title and win the WBA super featherweight title. 

