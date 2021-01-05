JT Daniels Announces Return to Georgia for 2021: 'We Got Unfinished Business'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

After splitting time with Stetson Bennett in 2020, JT Daniels is ready to take control of the Georgia Bulldogs offense next season.

The quarterback announced on Twitter he will return to the team in 2021:

The former 5-star recruit began his college career at USC in 2018, but a torn ACL suffered in the first game of 2019 opened the door for Kedon Slovis to take control of the starting quarterback job for the Trojans.

After entering himself into the transfer portal last April, Daniels announced the following month he would be attending the University of Georgia. The California native was eligible to play immediately after receiving approval from the NCAA.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart told reporters when the season began that Daniels hadn't been cleared to play in games because of his knee injury. He made his first start on Nov. 21 against Mississippi State.

In four games during the 2020 season, Daniels completed 67.2 percent of his attempts for 1,231 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. Georgia went 4-0 in his starts, including a 24-21 win over No. 6 Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 1, and finished 8-2.