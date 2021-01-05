Video: J.J. Watt Apologizes to Deshaun Watson After Texans 'Wasted' Season

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

J.J. Watt felt the need to apologize to Deshaun Watson after the Houston Texans finished a 4-12 season Sunday:

"We should have 11 wins," Watt added.

Watson remains one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, earning a Pro Bowl selection this season after leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go with 33 passing touchdowns. He also had 444 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

The rest of the team unfortunately didn't provide much help, including a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed. After going to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the team had one of the worst records in the NFL in 2020.

Watson, 25, should have more chances at team success in the future, but Watt would have liked to give his elite quarterback more support.