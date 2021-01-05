    Video: J.J. Watt Apologizes to Deshaun Watson After Texans 'Wasted' Season

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walk off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. The Titans won 41-38. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    J.J. Watt felt the need to apologize to Deshaun Watson after the Houston Texans finished a 4-12 season Sunday:

    "We should have 11 wins," Watt added.

    Watson remains one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, earning a Pro Bowl selection this season after leading the NFL with 4,823 passing yards to go with 33 passing touchdowns. He also had 444 rushing yards and three scores on the ground.

    The rest of the team unfortunately didn't provide much help, including a defense that ranked 27th in points allowed. After going to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, the team had one of the worst records in the NFL in 2020.

    Watson, 25, should have more chances at team success in the future, but Watt would have liked to give his elite quarterback more support.    

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off

      Eagles RB says ‘nobody liked the decision’ to bench Hurts: ‘All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused’

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Miles Sanders Sounds Off

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      @SOBO55 looks at the possible ripple effects of Pederson's decision and thinks he may have lost his locker room for good ➡️

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Why Eagles' Tank Job Wasn't Worth It

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Carson Wentz is ‘hopeful’ time in Philly won’t ‘end in divorce’ despite ESPN reports he wants out (AP)

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wentz Might Not Want Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈

      Our staff ranks all 14 teams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend ➡️

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report