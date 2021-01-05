    Eagles' Miles Sanders: 'Nobody Liked the Decision' to Bench Jalen Hurts vs. WFT

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Doug Pederson's decision to bench Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Washington Football Team continues to reverberate around the NFL, with members of his Philadelphia Eagles voicing their unhappiness with the move.

    Running back Miles Sanders told SportsRadio 94WIP "nobody liked the decision" to replace Hurts with Nate Sudfeld

    "That's all I can say really," he added. "I don't know who was the main person behind that decision. All I know is that a lot of people on the team was confused."

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

