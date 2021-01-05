Jaguars Head Coach Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy Being Scheduled for Interview

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their vacant head coaching position, according to Josina Anderson.

Bieniemy has been in high demand since the end of Week 17, with the Los Angeles Chargers, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons all expected to request interviews with the coach, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The Jaguars are looking to fill the opening created after they fired head coach Doug Marrone on Monday following a 1-15 season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Urban Meyer is the favorite to land the job, although the team is still looking at other candidates.

The Jaguars have also requested an interview with Atlanta Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris, per Anderson.

Bieniemy has established himself as a top candidate for several positions thanks to his work with the Chiefs over the past three seasons.

The 51-year-old stepped into the role in 2018 after spending the previous five years as a running backs coach. The offense immediately became the No. 1 scoring unit in the NFL, also leading the league in yards from scrimmage. A year later, the Chiefs won the Super Bowl behind one of the top offenses in football.

The Kansas City offense has been dangerous once again in 2020, leading the NFL in total yards on the way to a 14-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

This production, along with a nine-year playing career, could help Bieniemy become a head coach for some team in 2021.

The Jaguars could have a long rebuilding process after three straight losing seasons but will at least be aided by the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.