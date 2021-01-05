Bogdan Bogdanovic Reveals Reaction to Failed Bucks Trade: 'What the F--k?'

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Days ahead of the 2020 NBA free-agency period, the Bucks and Sacramento Kings agreed to a sign-and-trade that would have sent Bogdan Bogdanovic to Milwaukee.

Two problems: The Bucks and Kings weren't yet allowed to make such a transaction.

Oh, and they forgot to tell Bogdanovic the whole thing was happening.

“When the news (of the alleged Bucks-Kings deal) came out, we were like, ‘What the f--k?’” Bogdanovic told Sam Amick of The Athletic. “I didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t sure. I wasn’t sure what was going on.”

The Bucks were stripped of a second-round pick after the NBA found they violated tampering rules in negotiating the Bogdanovic before they were allowed under league rules. Milwaukee was set to send Donte DiVincenzo, Ersan Ilyasova and D.J. Wilson to Sacramento in exchange for Bogdanovic, who was a restricted free agent.

Bogdanovic said he felt betrayed by the Kings organization after management previously said the team planned to re-sign him.

"I was like, ‘What is going on? I didn’t know what was going on?’ And then, two days later, the NBA investigation (began), and no one called me from the Kings yet. I just got a text, like, ‘Thanks for being part of the team,’ and that’s it," Bogdanovic said.

While much has been made about Giannis Antetokounmpo attempting to steer Bogdanovic to Milwaukee, the sweet-shooting guard said that perception is overblown. Bogdanovic said he is closer with Giannis' brother, Thanasis, and the two-time MVP had little (if anything) to do with a direct recruitment to the Bucks.

"My agent called me, and he told me, ‘This cannot be done. They screwed up. They cannot trade a restricted free agent before free agency starts.’ I really don’t know. I really don’t know what happened. But that was, at the end, what I heard from my agent. The NBA investigation is on this deal, so even if we agree, they can say this doesn’t count, that this is tampering," Bogdanovic said.

The Bucks' pursuit of Bogdanovic essentially ended the moment the NBA opened its investigation. In announcing its punishment, the league said the fact that Bogdanovic did not ultimately end up in Milwaukee played a part in a lighter punishment.

Bogdanovic ultimately signed a four-year, $72 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks.