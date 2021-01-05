    Report: Raheem Morris HC Interview Requested by Jaguars After Marrone's Firing

    Atlanta Falcons interim head coach Raheem Morris works during the second half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Atlanta. The New Orleans Saints won 21-16. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
    Danny Karnik/Associated Press

    The Jacksonville Jaguars have reportedly requested an interview with Raheem Morris for their head coaching vacancy, according to Josina Anderson.

    Morris ended the 2020 season as the Atlanta Falcons' interim coach, going 4-7 over the final few months after taking over a squad that went 0-5 under Dan Quinn.

    The 44-year-old also interviewed for the full-time job in Atlanta.

    Morris said there was "no doubt" he wanted the Falcons job if offered, per Kelsey Conway of the team's official site.

    Though the coach has spent the past six years with Atlanta, he could be an intriguing option for other teams because of his experience on both sides of the ball. He was the Falcons' defensive coordinator to begin 2020 and has spent time coaching defensive backs at multiple locations, but he has also worked as a receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

    This comes in addition to his three years as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He finished with a 17-31 record.

    The Jaguars could be a quality destination for Morris after the team fired Doug Marrone on Monday.

    Even after a 1-15 season, Jacksonville could turn things around quickly with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft. The team also has plenty of draft capital and salary-cap space.

    Urban Meyer, whose most recent coaching job was at Ohio State, seems to be the Jags' favorite candidate, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, but the team is clearly keeping its options open.   

