Report: Ex-Browns Exec Ray Farmer Will Interview with Jaguars About GM Opening

David Richard/Associated Press

Former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer will reportedly interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager opening.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news. Farmer currently works as a scouting consultant with the Los Angeles Rams.



