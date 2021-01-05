    Report: Ex-Browns Exec Ray Farmer Will Interview with Jaguars About GM Opening

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 5, 2021

    Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer stands on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2016, in Cleveland. The Steelers won 28-12. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    Former Cleveland Browns general manager Ray Farmer will reportedly interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars' general manager opening.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the news. Farmer currently works as a scouting consultant with the Los Angeles Rams.


    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈

      Our staff ranks all 14 teams heading into Super Wild Card Weekend ➡️

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R's Playoff Power Rankings 📈

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Rapoport Disputes Meyer Report

      NFL insider calls earlier report that Urban Meyer is seeking $12M a year to coach Jags 'not accurate' and 'false'

      Rapoport Disputes Meyer Report
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Rapoport Disputes Meyer Report

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Eagles 'Outraged' at Pederson

      Many players were mad about Jalen Hurts benching, some had to be held back from approaching Eagles HC

      Report: Eagles 'Outraged' at Pederson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Eagles 'Outraged' at Pederson

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: NFL 'Resistant' to Rescheduling Draft If Combine Gets Moved Back

      Report: NFL 'Resistant' to Rescheduling Draft If Combine Gets Moved Back
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: NFL 'Resistant' to Rescheduling Draft If Combine Gets Moved Back

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report