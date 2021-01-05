Urban Meyer Rumors: Report of HC Wanting $12M Jaguars Contract 'Not Accurate'

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Rumors that former University of Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is asking for $12 million per year to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly false.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, while Meyer will be "well compensated" if he takes the job in Jacksonville, there is no accuracy to the $12 million figure.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported Monday that Meyer is the Jaguars' first choice to replace the fired Doug Marrone and is seeking $12 million annually.

Despite Rapoport's tweet, Florio stood by his report Tuesday:

On Monday, Florio noted that $12 million per year wouldn't necessarily be an astronomical figure for Meyer considering the Carolina Panthers gave Matt Rhule a contract worth $9 million per year last offseason.

Like Meyer, Rhule had never been an NFL head coach previously, although he did spend one year as the assistant offensive line coach for the New York Giants before becoming the head man at Temple and Baylor.

Rhule did some impressive things in the college ranks, taking Temple from a two-win season in 2013 to 10-win seasons in both 2015 and 2016. He also elevated Baylor from a one-win campaign in 2017 to an 11-win season just two years later.

As successful as Rhule was in college, it doesn't hold a candle to what Meyer did in 17 seasons at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The 56-year-old won two national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State, and he won a multitude of coach of the year awards throughout his career.

Meyer boasts an overall record of 187-32 and never won fewer than eight games in a season. That includes an undefeated season at Utah, three 13-win seasons at Florida and seven seasons with double-digit wins at OSU.

Meyer retired from coaching after the 2018 season, but the Jaguars are reportedly attempting to make him reconsider, and they have a major chip working in their favor.

After going 1-15 this season, the Jags own the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which they are likely to use on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The chance to coach a player like Lawrence is a good starting point for discussions between Meyer and the Jaguars, but the organization will undoubtedly have to pony up in terms of salary as well, even if it isn't for $12 million per year.