    Klay Thompson Posts 'Happy Gilmore' Meme After Stephen Curry's 62-Point Game

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) smiles after scoring his 62 points during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
    Tony Avelar/Associated Press

    Don't come for Klay Thompson's career-high scoring mark.

    Thompson poured in 60 points during a December 2016 win over the Indiana Pacers, but Stephen Curry topped that during Sunday's 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers with 62 points.

    Thompson, who is sidelined with an Achilles injury, posted a clip from Happy Gilmore jokingly suggesting he was ready to fight someone when his career high was topped:

    Curry was brilliant during Sunday's win and went 18-of-31 from the field and 8-of-16 from three-point range. Portland had no answer for the two-time MVP and three-time champion who has largely carried the Golden State offense with his fellow Splash Brother out.

    Thompson can at least point out he likely would have taken some shots away from Curry if he was healthy, but that won't change the fact his career high is now lower than his teammate's.

