5 Biggest Free-Agency Questions for San Francisco 49ers This Offseason

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

After a season to forget, the San Francisco 49ers enter the 2021 offseason with some big decisions to make as they try to prepare for another Super Bowl run.

The 49ers finished in last place in the NFC West with a 6-10 record just a year after reaching the Super Bowl. Injuries were a big reason for the team's struggles this year, with players such as Nick Bosa, Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Richard Sherman all missing significant time.

General manager John Lynch will have the opportunity to reload this offseason through the draft, but there are also a handful of decisions he will need to make about his current roster.

Let's take a look at a few of the biggest questions Lynch and the 49ers will need to answer this offseason.