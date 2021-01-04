Deshaun Watson Says Texans Need 'A Whole Culture Shift' and 'New Energy'

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Deshaun Watson clearly isn't looking for a Bill O'Brien clone in the Houston Texans' next head coach.

Watson spoke to reporters Monday, saying the franchise needs "a whole culture shift" after a frustrating 4-12 season.

"We just need a whole culture shift," Watson said. "We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

