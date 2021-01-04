    Deshaun Watson Says Texans Need 'A Whole Culture Shift' and 'New Energy'

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJanuary 4, 2021

    Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) kneels / sits on the field in frustration during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
    Matt Patterson/Associated Press

    Deshaun Watson clearly isn't looking for a Bill O'Brien clone in the Houston Texans' next head coach. 

    Watson spoke to reporters Monday, saying the franchise needs "a whole culture shift" after a frustrating 4-12 season.

    "We just need a whole culture shift," Watson said. "We just need new energy. We just need discipline. We need structure. We need a leader so we can follow that leader as players. That's what we need."

                        

