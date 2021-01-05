Way-Too-Soon NBA MVP Rankings

0 of 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

You can't win or lose the MVP award two weeks into an NBA season, but every game still matters in the pursuit of the league's highest individual honor.

The players we'll cover here have started off their MVP chases on the right foot.

This isn't a prediction of who'll ultimately fill out the top spots on official ballots. Instead, this is more of an acknowledgment of who's been most impactful so far. As we'll quickly see, a single hot game can have outsized influence on overall numbers with so few games played, and that'll make things tricky.

Fortunately, we don't have to contend with the complicating narrative factor. To some extent, the "story" of a player's season still weighs on voter's minds, but we've only seen a fraction of this year's action. The vast majority of 2020-21's chapters are still unwritten.

We'll keep this as close to a numbers-based meritocracy as possible, but we have to go into this knowing most of the stats will regress. Small sample sizes are the only ones we've got, so a little gut instinct will sometimes wedge its way into the picture. Team success is a factor, but not the biggest one just yet—even if that often matters most in the end.

This is the baseline we'll look back on as we keep tabs on the MVP hierarchy throughout the year.