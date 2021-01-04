NFL Playoff Odds 2021: AFC, NFC Postseason Picture and Wild-Card Predictions

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

After Sunday night's controversial regular-season finale, the NFL's wild-card weekend schedule is set.

Washington, which beat the Philadelphia Eagles, took the No. 4 seed as the winner of the NFC East despite finishing just 7-9. Washington is one of two higher-seeded teams not to be favored to win by oddsmakers during wild-card weekend, joining the fourth-seeded Tennessee Titans in the AFC.

The New Orleans Saints, the No. 2 seed in the NFC, are the biggest favorite of the weekend, favored by 9.5 points against the Chicago Bears, who backed their way into the playoff fold after the Los Angeles Rams eliminated the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Here's the full wild-card breakdown ahead of Saturday's start. As the No. 1 seed in each conference, the Kansas City Chiefs (AFC) and Green Bay Packers (NFC) have received first-round byes.



AFC Wild Card Round Predictions

7. Indianapolis Colts at 2. Buffalo Bills (-7)

Jan. 9, 1:05 p.m. ET, (CBS)



After a midseason slump, there have been few teams hotter than the Buffalo Bills heading into the postseason. Even playing mostly their backups, the Bills hung an eye-popping 56 points on Miami in their regular-season finale, and the Miami Dolphins boasted one of the best defensive units in the league.

The Indianapolis Colts will rely heavily on running back Jonathan Taylor, who broke the league's single-game rushing record for rookies with 253 yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Bills offense will simply be too much for Indianapolis to keep up with, especially with quarterback Philip Rivers struggling over the past few games.

Prediction: Buffalo 34, Indianapolis 24

5. Baltimore Ravens at 4. Tennessee Titans (+3.5)

Jan. 10, 1:05 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)



Don't expect to see a lot of passing in this matchup between two of the best rushing teams in the NFL. As it has all season, Tennessee's offense will begin and end with Derrick Henry, who became just the second running back (the other being Terrell Davis) to rack up 2,000-plus rushing yards and more than 15 rushing touchdowns in a single season.

On the other side, the Baltimore Ravens boast the league's No. 1 rushing attack in both total yards and yards per attempt, led by 2019 MVP Lamar Jackson and rookie running back J.K. Dobbins, who is averaging better than six yards per carry this season.

Prediction: Baltimore 27, Tennessee 21

6. Cleveland Browns at 3. Pittsburgh Steelers (-4.5)

Jan. 10, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC, Telemundo, Peacock)

These teams are set to meet for the second time in seven days after playing each other in their final regular-season game. The Cleveland Browns prevailed in that one, though the Pittsburgh Steelers sat a handful of starters because their playoff position was already cemented.

In the first matchup between these two earlier this season, Cleveland's offense was stymied by Pittsburgh's top-three defense and scored just seven points. The Browns have been one of the hottest teams in the league since, while the Steelers have stumbled down the stretch. Still, expect Ben Roethlisberger and Co. to get the job done.

Prediction: Pittsburgh 28, Cleveland 17

NFC Wild Card Round Predictions

6. Los Angeles Rams at 3. Seattle Seahawks (-4.5)

Jan. 9, 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)



The first showdown between divisional foes in the Wild Card Round, this one pits one of the league's best offenses for most of the season, the Seattle Seahawks, against the league's most dominant defensive unit, the Los Angeles Rams, and its best defensive player, Aaron Donald.

After setting the world on fire in the first few weeks of the season and starting the year 6-1, the Seahawks came back to earth with a 3-3 stretch that included losses to the Bills, the Rams and the New York Giants before a 40-3 drubbing of the New York Jets helped get them back on track. They have now won four in a row, but it's mostly been on the back of their defense, which hasn't allowed an opponent to score more than 23 points in a game since Week 10.

Los Angeles' offense has been one of the most unpredictable groups in the league this year, but its defense is the best against the pass in the NFL, and it ranks in the top four against the run. Don't expect a shootout in this one.

Prediction: Seattle 21, Los Angeles 17

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4. Washington Football Team (+8.5)

Jan. 9, 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)



Washington comes into this matchup as one of the largest underdogs that a higher-seeded team has ever been on wild-card weekend. And who could blame oddsmakers for thinking that? WFT nearly lost to the 4-10-1 Eagles before Philly head coach Doug Pederson inexplicably benched quarterback Jalen Hurts and inserted third-stringer Nate Sudfeld into the lineup midway through the third quarter. Washington went on to win the game, but not by much.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers team they will be facing have been cooking lately, winning their past four games, though none of those came against teams that made the playoffs.

Prediction: Tampa Bay 34, Washington 21

7. Chicago Bears at 2. New Orleans Saints (-9.5)

Jan. 10, 4:40 p.m. ET (CBS, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime)



Despite not having any of its normal running backs because of rules related to COVID-19 contact-tracing, the New Orleans Saints dominated the Carolina Panthers on Sunday to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFC. New Orleans running back Alvin Kamara could return from league-mandated quarantine for Sunday's game, and it's possible star wide receiver Michael Thomas will be back from an ankle injury as well.

Chicago, which outgained Green Bay in Sunday's 35-16 loss, has been a mixed bag all season. The Bears started 5-1 and then lost six straight to fall to 5-7 and looked like a team that had no shot of getting into the playoffs. They won three of their final four games—all against teams with losing records—and took the No. 7 spot when Arizona lost to Los Angeles.

Prediction: New Orleans 42, Chicago 21

