NFL Playoff Standings 2021: Records, Postseason Scenarios and Wild Card Review

Fan bases left out of the festivities may not agree, but it's hard to find many complaints with the first weekend slate of the 2020-21 postseason.

Drew Brees trying to solve the Chicago Bears' stingy defense? Sign us up. Jonathan Taylor and Philip Rivers attempting to knock off Josh Allen and the red-hot Buffalo Bills? Yes, please. Even Washington's uber-talented defensive front locking horns with Tom Brady should be exquisite.

But the other three matchups have particularly piqued our interest.

Two attach playoff stakes to divisional rivalries. The Seahawks and Rams, NFC West foes, split their season series at one win apiece. Same goes for AFC North rivals, Pittsburgh and Cleveland, which adds some extra intrigue with the Steelers' late skid (1-4 to finish the season) and the Browns' second-half surge (6-2 to secure their first playoff berth since 2002).

Finally, the Titans-Ravens collision is our early favorite for game of the week.

These teams tangled in the Divisional Round last season, when the then-sixth-seeded Titans shocked the top-seeded Ravens, 28-12. Baltimore proved powerless against Derrick Henry (30 carries for 195 yards), and Lamar Jackson couldn't turn lofty yardage totals (365 through the air, 143 on the ground) into points due in no small part to uncharacteristic mistakes (two interceptions and a lost fumble).

The Titans now carry the higher seed into the matchup, so it'll be fascinating to see how each side fares with the roles reversed.