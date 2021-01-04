Davante Adams: Aaron Rodgers' MVP 'Should Be Locked Up' After Week 17 Win

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams has no doubt that quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be named the 2020 NFL MVP.

Following Green Bay's 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17, Adams told reporters:

"The MVP should be locked up. There's nothing else to really talk about. You look at what we've done and what he's been able to do, and they've hit him with everything.

"[They] said he didn't have any weapons, and we go out there and go 13-3 regular season, which isn't our main goal, obviously, but it's a hell of an accomplishment, especially when you're in your second year with a new staff."

While Rodgers led the Packers to a 13-3 record and a trip to the NFC Championship Game in his first season under head coach Matt LaFleur in 2019, there were major question marks about whether he was entering the twilight of his career ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Last season, the Packers largely leaned on running back Aaron Jones, and Rodgers finished with only 4,002 yards and 26 touchdowns through the air.

Rather than selecting a complement to Adams in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love, which seemed to suggest that Rodgers was on borrowed time in Green Bay.

Rodgers answered by completing a career-best 70.7 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards and a career-high and NFL-leading 48 touchdowns. He also threw only five interceptions and had a league-best 1.0 interception percentage.

Most importantly, Rodgers led the Pack to a 13-3 mark for the second consecutive season, and he helped them capture the No. 1 seed in the NFC, which gives them a bye into the divisional round of the playoffs.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry all deserve MVP consideration as well, but it is difficult to argue against the efficiency Rodgers displayed in 2020.

If Rodgers does win the MVP, he will become only the sixth player in NFL history to take the honor at least three times, joining Jim Brown, Johnny Unitas, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Brady.