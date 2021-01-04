3 Takeaways from Patriots' Week 17 Win

0 of 3

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots were in an unusual position on Sunday. They were playing their final game of the season with no stakes, knowing it would be the last time they would take the field for the campaign.

After winning the AFC East the previous 11 seasons (and 16 of the previous 18), the Pats knew they wouldn't be heading to the postseason.

However, New England at least finished on a positive note. The Patriots beat the New York Jets 28-14 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, snapping a three-game losing streak to finish at 7-9. Still, it was the Pats' first losing season since they went 5-11 in 2000, which was coach Bill Belichick's first season at the helm.

New England swept the season series against New York, which it also beat 30-27 on the road in Week 9.

The Patriots and Jets were tied 14-14 after three quarters, but New England scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to pull out the win. It capped a big day for the Pats' offense, as they compiled 404 total yards.

Here are three takeaways from New England's win in Sunday's season finale.