2020-21 NFL MVP: Latest Odds and Predictions Following Week 17

0 of 6

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Week 17 wrapped Sunday, and a number of NFL MVP candidates made final additions to their respective resumes.

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes to help lead the Green Bay Packers over the Chicago Bears and clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes as the Bills nabbed the No. 2 seed in the AFC, and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry rushed for 250 yards as the Titans held off the Houston Texans to win the AFC South.

All three stars will begin preparations for the playoffs. They also all have arguments as to why they deserve MVP honors.

Here is a closer look at the latest NFL MVP odds for some of the top stars, as well as predictions regarding the player most likely to come out on top.