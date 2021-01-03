Video: Titans' Derrick Henry Becomes 8th RB to Have 2,000-Yard Season

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Welcome to the history books, Derrick Henry.

The Tennessee Titans playmaker became the eighth running back in NFL history to tally 2,000 yards in a single season during Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. He entered play with 1,777 rushing yards, 114 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns and surpassed 200 yards on the ground against Houston.

The 200-yard mark also put him among elite company:

After reaching the milestone, Henry was congratulated by several of the running backs to also accomplish the feat.

Henry finished the game with 250 yards on 34 carries, giving him 2,027 yards for the season.

The two-time Pro Bowler wasted no time making an impact and burst through the line for a 52-yard touchdown run in the opening minute of the second quarter. He also scored in the third quarter and had little trouble powering through arm tackles and using his speed in the open field.

It was fair to wonder if Henry would experience some drop-off coming into the season.

After all, he had 303 carries last year and then added another 83 in the playoffs for a Titans team that reached the AFC Championship Game. His career high for carries prior to the 2019 campaign was 215, so the wear and tear of his physical style of play was a legitimate concern.

Or maybe not.

Henry entered play Sunday with an astounding 344 carries this year and has been even better than he was in 2019. It is a testament to his durability that he has carried the Titans offense for much of this season, and he steamrolled the Texans' porous run defense.

Tennessee came into Week 17 with a fairly straightforward scenario. A win would give it the AFC South crown for the first time since the 2008 campaign and clinch a home playoff game. The Titans eventually won the game 41-38 on a walk-off field goal by Sam Sloman.

If Henry continues to run like he has during the regular season, another deep playoff run is a legitimate possibility.