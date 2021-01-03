    Jalen Hurts Benched as Eagles QB for Nate Sudfeld vs. Washington Football Team

    Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Sudfeld plays during the second half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
    Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

    To win the NFC East, the New York Giants need the Philadelphia Eagles to defeat the Washington Football Team in Sunday night's game, and they probably didn't think they'd be cheering for Nate Sudfeld.

    But that's life in the NFC East.  

    Philadelphia head coach Doug Pederson put Sudfeld in the game for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts in the fourth quarter with his team trailing. All Sudfeld proceeded to do was throw an interception and lose a fumble on a snap during his first two possessions. 

    The quarterback position has been a major storyline in Philadelphia throughout the season.

    Carson Wentz started the year as the No. 1 option even though the team drafted Hurts, but the latter gradually earned more playing time until he became the starter. His ability to hurt opposing defenses with his legs and arm has made him look like the signal-caller of the future at times, but he struggled Sunday.

    Hurts was just 7-of-20 for 72 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception, although he scored twice on running plays.

    With Wentz inactive, Hurts' running was probably the best chance for the Eagles to win even with his struggles throwing the ball against Washington's secondary.

    Giants players seemed to know it, as well:

    While New York was surely frustrated with the development, it also went 6-10 this season. That is not exactly a division-champion type of record, so the Giants can probably turn some of their frustration within when evaluating the 2020 season.

    As for Philadelphia, Sudfeld's play when he came in for Hurts suggests the latter doesn't have to worry too much about losing his starting job to the Indiana product heading into the 2021 campaign.

