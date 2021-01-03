Report: Philip Rivers Either Returns to Colts for 2021 Season or Retires

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Quarterback Philip Rivers is expected to retire if he does not return to the Indianapolis Colts for the 2021 season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

"Either he returns to the Colts for another season or he retires," Rapoport said Sunday on GameDay Morning. "Thirty-nine years old, that's it; he's not going to another team. Some of that depends on the results of not just today but whether or not they make the playoffs. I talked to people close to him. It sounds like it is up in the air, but retirement is very real."

Rivers is finishing a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts and could make his return to the postseason for the first time since 2018 if Indianapolis beats the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Through his first 15 starts in Indy, Rivers has proved reliable with 4,005 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 68.2 completion percentage. That's helped the Colts average the ninth-most points per game in the league (28.2) and remain competitive in the AFC South.

Should Rivers retire, Rapoport believes Indianapolis could look to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz as a potential solution.

"So let's say [the Colts] need a replacement. My understanding is Eagles QB Carson Wentz, if he is in fact on the block and traded, would prefer Indy over several other choices," Rapoport said. "He might be involved in this process going forward."

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich was the offensive coordinator for the Eagles from 2016 and 2017, during which Wentz, the No. 2 overall draft pick in 2016, was named a Pro Bowler for the only time in his career.

It's unclear what the Eagles' long-term plans for Wentz are at this point. In December, the 28-year-old was benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts after passing for just 2,620 yards, 16 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions.