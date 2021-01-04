Ohio State vs. Alabama: Odds, Top X-Factors for CFP National Championship 2021

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Mac Jones and Justin Fields have to pick out more than just their top wide receivers to achieve success in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Jones completed a pass to eight different Alabama Crimson Tide players in the Rose Bowl, while Fields found seven of his teammates in the Ohio State Buckeyes' Sugar Bowl victory.

With so much attention expected to be paid to DeVonta Smith and Chris Olave, the two quarterbacks need to utilize their other offensive weapons to gain an edge.

Over the last few weeks, Jones has relied on Jahleel Billingsley as a scoring threat. Fields' most important X-factors may be his tight ends, who he targeted on a frequent basis on New Year's Day.

National Championship Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama (-7.5)

Over/Under: 76

Money Line: Alabama (-305; bet $305 to win $100); Ohio State (+235; bet $100 to win $235)

Top X-Factors

Jahleel Billingsley, TE, Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Billingsley is listed as a tight end, but he looks like a wide receiver.

The sophomore has used his athleticism to break free in certain matchups against Alabama's most-recent opponents.

Dating back to the Iron Bowl on November 28, Billingsley has a touchdown reception in three of the last four games.

In five of his six appearances, Billingsley recorded a catch of 15 yards or longer. He had a string of three straight games with a 20-yard reception or longer from November 21-December 5.

Jones is expected to target Smith at a high rate, but he will have to spread the ball around to keep the Ohio State secondary honest.

In the Rose Bowl, Billingsley was one of four Alabama wide receivers beneath Smith on the stat chart to have at least three receptions and 30 yards.

If Jones spreads the ball out again on January 11, Billingsley could be one of the top targets, especially in the red zone, who helps Bama create some separation on the scoreboard.

Jeremy Ruckert, TE, Ohio State

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Jeremy Ruckert is more of a traditional tight end than Billingsley, as he is listed as two inches taller and over 20 pounds heavier.

The junior tight end was an important piece of Ohio State's offensive outburst in the Sugar Bowl, as two of the three passes he caught went for touchdowns.

In fact, just under half of the catches made by Ruckert have gone for six points. He has five touchdowns on 12 receptions.

If Fields utilizes Ruckert and Luke Farrell across the middle, he could extend drives and make some important red-zone throws that make the difference between touchdowns and field goals.

Fields' top threat is Olave, who he should target the most, but the Buckeyes need more versatility in the passing game to deal with the Alabama defense.

If Ruckert is used on a consistent basis, he could occupy the Alabama linebackers, which could then up open up more gaps in the running game for Fields and Trey Sermon.

If Ohio State's offense becomes one-dimensional with most of the passing options taken away, the Buckeyes could be at a disadvantage they can't recover from.

