NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and OddsJanuary 4, 2021
We almost have complete clarity on the NFL playoff picture.
As a result of the 1 p.m. ET games, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Tennessee Titans (via a Miami Dolphins' loss) clinched AFC wild-card spots. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers locked up the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They'll play the East division champion in the first round of the postseason.
The New York Giants' victory over the Dallas Cowboys gives them a chance to win the NFC East, but they still need a Washington Football Team loss to claim the division crown.
With wins in the 4:25 p.m. ET slot, the Green Bay Packers clinched home-field advantage in the NFC, the Titans claimed the AFC South title while the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams punched their tickets to the playoffs. The Chicago Bears held on to the No. 7 seed because of the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Rams.
Let's take a look at five of the six matchups for Wild Card Weekend. After the final Week 17 game featuring the Philadelphia Eagles and the Football Team, we'll have a full preview of the first-round games.
Postseason Bracket and Odds
AFC
1. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-2 (+200; bet $100 to win $200)
2. Buffalo Bills, 13-3 (+800)
3. Pittsburgh Steelers, 12-4 (+2200)
4. Tennessee Titans, 11-5 (+2800)
5. Baltimore Ravens, 11-5 (+1100)
6. Cleveland Browns, 11-5 (+4000)
7. Indianapolis Colts, 11-5 (+3000)
NFC
1. Green Bay Packers, 13-3 (+450)
2. New Orleans Saints, 12-4 (+800)
3. Seattle Seahawks, 12-4 (+1200)
4. Washington Football Team, 6-9 (+7000)
/ New York Giants, 6-10 (+12500)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 11-5 (+1000)
6. Los Angeles Rams, 10-6 (+2800)
7. Chicago Bears, 8-8 (+6000)
*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings
AFC Wild Card Picture
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
The Colts started Sunday on the outside of the playoff picture. Yet they clinched the No. 7 seed with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Dolphins loss.
The Colts needed to regain some momentum after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. They'll go against one of the hottest teams across the league in the Bills, who've won six straight contests.
Indianapolis must figure out how to slow down Buffalo's sixth-ranked scoring offense, which features a strong rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs. The Colts could lean heavily on running back Jonathan Taylor to control the tempo of the game.
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger along with key starters within the front seven in Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Still, Pittsburgh pushed Cleveland in a tight game but came up short in a 24-22 loss.
These teams will face off again in Pittsburgh next week. For the season series, both teams won at home.
After an 11-0 start, the Steelers struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last five games, but they should feel a bit encouraged after a competitive matchup with backups in action against the Browns' starters.
Nevertheless, when the Browns stick to their run-heavy game plan, they're tough to beat. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ran for a combined 145 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Pittsburgh should focus on exploiting Cleveland's 20th-ranked pass defense.
Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans
We saw these clubs compete in the divisional round last year. As the No. 1 seed, the Ravens went one-and-done because of the Titans. Tennessee beat Baltimore 28-12 as running back Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards.
In Week 11 of this season, the Titans beat the Ravens 30-24 in overtime. And once again, Henry ran through the Ravens defense, logging 133 rushing yards and a touchdown.
Baltimore ranks ninth against the run, but Henry has had that unit's number. Perhaps defensive coordinator Don Martindale drops an extra defender in the box to stop the 247-pound ball-carrier. The Ravens have won five consecutive games going into this matchup.
NFC Wild Card Picture
Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints
Even though the Bears lost to the Packers, the Rams eliminated the Cardinals from playoff contention.
The Bears backed their way into the postseason, but they're still a dangerous wild-card team. Before a loss to the Green Bay, Chicago won three consecutive games, scoring an average of 36.7 points in that span.
The Bears will need to move the ball against the Saints, who scored 33 points without their top two offensive playmakers in running back Alvin Kamara (reserve/COVID-19 list) and wideout Michael Thomas (ankle). New Orleans hopes the latter returns from injured reserve for the playoffs.
The Bears' ninth-ranked scoring defense could keep the score close if Kamara and Thomas sit out next week.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
The Rams and Seahawks split their season series. Quarterback Jared Goff suffered a broken thumb in the last meeting. He underwent surgery but has to chance to play in this matchup, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.
In a win over the Cardinals, John Wolford suited up in place of Goff and became the first player to throw for 200-plus yards and rush for 50-plus yards in his NFL debut.
The Seahawks would need to prepare for Wolford's mobility if he makes consecutive starts. Regardless, they have a lot to cover in the film room with the uncertainty of the Rams' quarterback situation.
Relatively healthy, Seattle will give Los Angeles' third-ranked scoring defense everything it can handle next week.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Washington Football Team/New York Giants
The Buccaneers will play either the Football Team or the Giants next week. They'll know their travel plans after Washington's Sunday Night Football game against the Eagles.
If the Football Team wins, they'll host the Buccaneers. In the event that Washington loses, the Giants would leapfrog them for the No. 4 seed and the NFC East title. Big Blue has the tiebreaker over Washington because of a season series sweep.
Washington will have all hands on deck against the Eagles. Quarterback Alex Smith (calf), running back Antonio Gibson (toe) and wideout Terry McLaurin (high ankle sprain) will suit up Sunday night.
According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, McLaurin "could be limited." That's critical because he leads the team in scrimmage yards (1,108).
