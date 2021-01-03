NFL Playoff Scenarios 2021: Wild Card Picture, Postseason Bracket and Odds

2 of 3

David Richard/Associated Press

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

The Colts started Sunday on the outside of the playoff picture. Yet they clinched the No. 7 seed with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Dolphins loss.

The Colts needed to regain some momentum after a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. They'll go against one of the hottest teams across the league in the Bills, who've won six straight contests.

Indianapolis must figure out how to slow down Buffalo's sixth-ranked scoring offense, which features a strong rapport between quarterback Josh Allen and wideout Stefon Diggs. The Colts could lean heavily on running back Jonathan Taylor to control the tempo of the game.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger along with key starters within the front seven in Cam Heyward and T.J. Watt. Still, Pittsburgh pushed Cleveland in a tight game but came up short in a 24-22 loss.

These teams will face off again in Pittsburgh next week. For the season series, both teams won at home.

After an 11-0 start, the Steelers struggled down the stretch, losing four of their last five games, but they should feel a bit encouraged after a competitive matchup with backups in action against the Browns' starters.

Nevertheless, when the Browns stick to their run-heavy game plan, they're tough to beat. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ran for a combined 145 yards and a touchdown Sunday. Pittsburgh should focus on exploiting Cleveland's 20th-ranked pass defense.

Baltimore Ravens at Tennessee Titans

We saw these clubs compete in the divisional round last year. As the No. 1 seed, the Ravens went one-and-done because of the Titans. Tennessee beat Baltimore 28-12 as running back Derrick Henry ran for 195 yards.

In Week 11 of this season, the Titans beat the Ravens 30-24 in overtime. And once again, Henry ran through the Ravens defense, logging 133 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Baltimore ranks ninth against the run, but Henry has had that unit's number. Perhaps defensive coordinator Don Martindale drops an extra defender in the box to stop the 247-pound ball-carrier. The Ravens have won five consecutive games going into this matchup.