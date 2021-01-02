Video: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Dances After Helping People Jump-Start Their Car

Video: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Dances After Helping People Jump-Start Their CarJanuary 3, 2021
Danny Karnik/Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski rarely needs much reason to start dancing.
On Saturday, he found a good one, anyway.
The veteran NFL star was being a good Samaritan by helping needy travelers jump-start their car. Gronk pulled up right next to them and got things fixed in a hurry. Then he danced, naturally.
As good as the celebration is, it's Gronkowski's chants of "Go Rob!" and "I did it!" that really make this a signature moment for the 31-year-old.
Forget AAA, Florida residents are going to start calling Gronkowski whenever they need help on the side of the road. If nothing else, the results will be way more entertaining.
