Video: Bucs' Rob Gronkowski Dances After Helping People Jump-Start Their Car

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski rarely needs much reason to start dancing.

On Saturday, he found a good one, anyway.

The veteran NFL star was being a good Samaritan by helping needy travelers jump-start their car. Gronk pulled up right next to them and got things fixed in a hurry. Then he danced, naturally.

As good as the celebration is, it's Gronkowski's chants of "Go Rob!" and "I did it!" that really make this a signature moment for the 31-year-old.

Forget AAA, Florida residents are going to start calling Gronkowski whenever they need help on the side of the road. If nothing else, the results will be way more entertaining.